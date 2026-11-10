Paul Burgess
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The Absurdity of the Isle of Man Energy and Sustainability Centre’s Plans
How the Isle of Man has been misled by its Energy and Sustainability Centre
Nov 10
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Paul Burgess
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6
1
Exploding the fossil fuel subsidy myth
I hear so many times that fossil fuels are subsidised, a story that is totally untrue. There is the answer.
Nov 8
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Paul Burgess
8
1
1
The Madness of UK Local Council Climate Emergency Declarations
Here, I take an example area up in the northwest of the UK. And frankly show the absurdity of their climate emergency claims. They are simply wasting…
Nov 8
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Paul Burgess
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1
5
UK Solar Battery Lifetime Payback Guide
In this paper, I help anyone trying to actually work out what the lifetime payback guide is for solar and solar battery installations in the UK.
Nov 1
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Paul Burgess
4
The Cost of the Cheapest Energy: What the Numbers Actually Show
This paper exposes the total contradiction within the UK’s Governments Management of the Electricity Grid
Nov 1
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Paul Burgess
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11
1
October 2026
The Delusion Of Tidal Barrages
Tidal barrages tend to be grandiose schemes suggested by politicians without any understanding of the costs. Here, by example, I show a 500% to 700…
Oct 31
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Paul Burgess
7
1
3
The Absurdity Of Carbon Capture
I take the example of Wales, where the number of permanent jobs created to operate the carbon capture and the subsidies put against them.
Oct 27
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Paul Burgess
12
4
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The UK Government's 1984 Style Control Of Domestic Products
As from next year, coming into force, are extremely stupid controls of many consumer and office equipment items that will cause extreme frustration.
Oct 25
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Paul Burgess
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8
3
You have a battery, you have solar panels, and a blackout — do not assume you have power to use from that battery.
This Substack is reader-supported.
Oct 23
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Paul Burgess
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14
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UK Electricity System Restoration: Statutory Targets versus Engineering Realities
How a 5-day restoration requirement on paper can become a 10-day (or longer) blackout.
Oct 23
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Paul Burgess
7
4
Exposing The UK's Heat Pump Delusion
In this short, simple paper, I show that even for new houses, heat pumps are far more expensive than using gas, and for existing houses, very much more…
Oct 22
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Paul Burgess
11
4
The Truth Behind the Jackdaw North Sea Field and Government Propaganda
This short paper exposes the simple truth about how government propaganda simply lies about fossil fuels being expensive. It takes tackes Jackdaw gas…
Oct 22
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Paul Burgess
13
2
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© 2026 Paul Burgess
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