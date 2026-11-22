Paul Burgess Podcasts A Question To Orsted - That Needs Answering. On the 25th of November, I'll be addressing some of the MKs (Members of Parliament) in the Parliament building. My talk is all about energy solutions for the Isle of Man. This is a tiny part of it.Paul BurgessNov 22, 2026962ShareMooir Vannin A Question For Orsted274KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownload This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe962Share
House of Keys…
Paul, that is marvellous news..!
Good Luck with the MKs...
You go from strength to strength..!