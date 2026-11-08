Paul Burgess PodcastsExploding the fossil fuel subsidy myth I hear so many times that fossil fuels are subsidised, a story that is totally untrue. There is the answer. Paul BurgessNov 08, 2026811ShareExploding The Fossil Fuel Subsidy Myth8.73KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownload This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe811Share
maybe remove “subsidy” and explode the greatest MYTH all-“fossil” fuels?!?
http://www.prouty.org
it’s called abiotic petroleum…not dead dinosaurs…lol