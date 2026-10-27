Paul Burgess PodcastsThe Absurdity Of Carbon Capture I take the example of Wales, where the number of permanent jobs created to operate the carbon capture and the subsidies put against them.Paul BurgessOct 27, 20261244ShareThe Absurdity Of Carbon Capture In Wales With Calculations8.59KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownload This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe1244Share
Paul, you are a rare voice of sanity in a clown world. Long may you prosper.
CCS is the definition of stupidity, perpetrated by the stupidest of ministers. His boss must be equally stupid.