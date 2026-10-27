Paul Burgess

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kevin's avatar
kevin
Oct 27

Paul, you are a rare voice of sanity in a clown world. Long may you prosper.

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Nigel King's avatar
Nigel King
Oct 27

CCS is the definition of stupidity, perpetrated by the stupidest of ministers. His boss must be equally stupid.

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