Paul Burgess PodcastsThe Absurdity of the Isle of Man Energy and Sustainability Centre’s PlansHow the Isle of Man has been misled by its Energy and Sustainability Centre Paul BurgessNov 10, 2026561ShareThe Absurdity Of The Energy And Sustainable Committee Centre Plan308KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownload This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe561Share
The Royal Society's Large-Scale Storage Report calculated using wind and solar data (for an 80/20 mix I think) over many years that the UK would need 60 TWh – 100 TWh (thermal) for a 570TWh (electrical) annual demand. So around 30 TWh – 50 TWh (electrical) or 5% to 9% if conversion is 50%. If the IoM has an annual demand of 350 GWh and is similar to the UK then would the IoM require, according to the Royal Society's calculations, a battery of size 17.5GWh to 31.5 GWh? 70 – 120 times bigger than proposed? Or have I miscalculated?
Waltzing around each other so closely...
Failing to pay attention to details...
On the subject of details...your experience and practice shames others...