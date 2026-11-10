Paul Burgess

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John Brown's avatar
John Brown
3h

The Royal Society's Large-Scale Storage Report calculated using wind and solar data (for an 80/20 mix I think) over many years that the UK would need 60 TWh – 100 TWh (thermal) for a 570TWh (electrical) annual demand. So around 30 TWh – 50 TWh (electrical) or 5% to 9% if conversion is 50%. If the IoM has an annual demand of 350 GWh and is similar to the UK then would the IoM require, according to the Royal Society's calculations, a battery of size 17.5GWh to 31.5 GWh? 70 – 120 times bigger than proposed? Or have I miscalculated?

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
1d

Waltzing around each other so closely...

Failing to pay attention to details...

On the subject of details...your experience and practice shames others...

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