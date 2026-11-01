Paul Burgess

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Michael Peace's avatar
Michael Peace
Nov 1

Whilst understanding your numbers completely, 35gw built but only 30 available due to maintenance etc and the actual total requirement of 42gw, are you leaving that open to disagreement? Whilst understanding a week long dunkelflaught that does not stop solar generating during daylight. I wonder at what time of the day this maximum 42 demand arises. Whilst completely agreeing with your whole net zero argument, closing Kellingly and converting Drax was an unmitigated disaster, best not to leave a gap for the naysayers to say ah but.

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
Nov 1

To pervert science, in order to achieve a result...

In this case, the approval of the masters, and the serfs...

Is Lysenkoism..!

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