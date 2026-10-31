Paul Burgess

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Neil Pryke
Oct 31

The delusion is the blind, unscientific bigotry that anything using readily-available "fossil fuels" is somehow going against Nature...

That, and having been offered inducements by the globalist elites...

Difficult to refuse...

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