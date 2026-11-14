Paul Burgess

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
16h

A briefing note from The Energy Realists of Australia on the cost of green hydogen.

https://energynetwork.substack.com/p/2118-the-cost-of-green-hydrogen

The supporting paper is no longer on line.

Don’s forget the plan by the Royal Society to store green hydrogen in vast underground caverns.

What could go wrong?

https://www.royalsociety.org/news-resources/projects/low-carbon-energy-programme/hydrogen-roadmap/

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