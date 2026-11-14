Paul Burgess PodcastsThe Impossibility of Hydrogen for Renewable StoragePaul BurgessNov 14, 202671ShareThe Impossibility Of Hydrogen For Storage348KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownload This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe71Share
A briefing note from The Energy Realists of Australia on the cost of green hydogen.
https://energynetwork.substack.com/p/2118-the-cost-of-green-hydrogen
The supporting paper is no longer on line.
Don’s forget the plan by the Royal Society to store green hydrogen in vast underground caverns.
What could go wrong?
https://www.royalsociety.org/news-resources/projects/low-carbon-energy-programme/hydrogen-roadmap/