Paul Burgess PodcastsThe Madness of UK Local Council Climate Emergency Declarations Here, I take an example area up in the northwest of the UK. And frankly show the absurdity of their climate emergency claims. They are simply wasting public money. Paul BurgessNov 08, 20261615ShareWyre Climate Strategy Claim Counter Critique602KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownload This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe1615Share
It cannot be emphasised enough...and is frequently understated...
What the Government is doing, by enforcing these LCCEDs, is:
Morally, Ethically, Logically, Scientifically, and Legally WRONG..!