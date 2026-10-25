Paul Burgess PodcastsThe UK Government's 1984 Style Control Of Domestic ProductsAs from next year, coming into force, are extremely stupid controls of many consumer and office equipment items that will cause extreme frustration.Paul BurgessOct 25, 20261383ShareA Critical Look At Desnz Standby Power Restrictions13.1KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownload This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe1383Share
Paul, you are a rare trusted, sensible and honest voice in this mad Brave New World.. Take care, go well and best wishes.
More tyranical overreach from a government obsessed with trivialities. I live in hope that one day these idiots will be made accountable.