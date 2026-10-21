Paul Burgess

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Alan Jurek
Oct 21

Yes again Paul ! Liam Halligan and Jamie Jenkins agree with you !

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tim
Oct 21

Sorry this is the first part of my comment missed during cut and paste

Burgess may be excessively pessimistic about the precise timing of a fiscal crisis, while still underestimating the long-term structural pressures on public finances.

His paper concentrates on debt interest, inflation, refinancing and taxation.

But it doesn't adequately incorporate the full fiscal consequences of an ageing population, nor the interactions with the other risks such as political instability, war, AI etc

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