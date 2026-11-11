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Thank you Paul for documenting the fact that U.K.'s grid planning assumptions are a collection of wishful thoughts. Depending on unreliable wind and solar generation is no way to build a power system that protects warm-blooded Britons from the lethal effects of long-duration cold spells.
Sadly, another location where ideology is given greater weight than physical reality is in the state of California, USA. During the past few decades, California's power system was changed from a system based on reliable 24/7 power to one dominated by solar and wind generation. The majority of the state's in-state dispatchable power is from natural gas. About 90% of that natural gas is produced in other states and sent to California via a network of aging high pressure natural gas transmission pipelines. Most of those transmission pipelines cross the San Andreas Fault. Natural gas is a "just in time" energy source. Natural gas supplies can not stockpiled near generation plants. Rhetorically, what could go wrong after an overdue large earthquake on the southern section of the San Andreas Fault?
I have been watching your YouTube channel for a while now and really enjoy reading these reports. Why is no one in government listening? This would have been basic A Level material back when i was at school in the 1970s and 80s. Has the idealogy and group think really got that bad? I would be very interested to see a paper examining the problems with a black start if the grid did collapse. i have read that the NESO is now planning for a distributed restart, bottom up rather than top down thermal. They have some very clever sounding stuff about how this would work and how they could utilse pumped storage such as Dinorwig and had a world first trial using Dersalloch wind farm. It sounds very clever but also very much like the old USSR, great on paper but not realistically practical. If the UK cannot easily black start the grid, how long could the country be blacked out and what would the social effect be? It does seem as if not only has the UK built its house and sand but when it finally collapses there might be no coming back. No freezers, no electric cars, internet, hospitals running out of power, no pumps at the petrol stations and much more. Whats even more scary is they want to electrify everything. The car mandate is only three years away and the country is woefully prepared for even existing demand. Civil order typically begins to fracture within 3 to 5 days of a complete food and supply chain collapse, and widespread looting or violence can emerge within 7 to 14 days. Is this the future? Perhaps if it did happen might finally kill the insanity of net zero for ever? Looking forward to your next paper on this subject and thanks for your amazing logical and well researched work!